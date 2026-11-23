The “Student List”, which won Serbia’s parliamentary elections on October 25, plans to limit reality shows on national television to 45 minutes a day and promote the introduction of a four-day working week without reducing salaries. The coalition’s candidates won 140 of the 250 seats in the Serbian parliament.

The proposals are part of the coalition’s programme for media and labour reform. According to N1 television, reality shows on national television should be banned before 11 p.m., while their total daily broadcast time should not exceed 45 minutes.

Restrictions on reality formats

Shows such as “Elite”, based on the concept of “Big Brother”, will remain available through paid platforms. Age restrictions and parental controls are planned for them.

Television channels will have to immediately stop broadcasting in cases involving violence, threats or hate speech. The measures are part of a broader plan to reform the media system, which critics say was turned into a propaganda tool of the previous government.

32-hour working week

In its labour programme, the “Student List” proposes promoting a 32-hour working week without reducing pay. The plan also includes limiting overtime to eight hours a week, reducing fixed-term employment contracts and banning employers from contacting employees outside working hours.

Vuk Vuksanovic, an analyst and lecturer in foreign policy at King’s College London, warns that implementing these plans will be a serious test for the coalition.

“Winning an election and governing a country are two very different things,” Vuksanovic told the Telegraph.

According to him, such labour measures are more suitable for wealthy Scandinavian countries than for a middle-income country such as Serbia.

A shift in foreign policy

The coalition’s foreign policy plans include accelerating reforms on the path to Europe and limiting Russian influence in Serbian institutions. The “Student List” does not envisage imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The plan includes ending arms trade with Israel and halting the related project to produce drones in Serbia. Regarding Kosovo, the coalition supports continuing dialogue with Pristina under the mediation of the European Union, but does not envisage recognising its independence, declared in 2008.

The student movement emerged after the concrete canopy of the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed in November 2024. Sixteen people died in the incident. The subsequent mass protests against corruption in the then-government and President Aleksandar Vučić led to the coalition’s election victory.

The “Student List” now faces the task of turning its programme pledges into actual legislative and government decisions.

Sources: bta.bg