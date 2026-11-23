At least 720,000 Russian servicemen have died in the war against Ukraine by autumn 2026, according to estimates by “Meduza” and “Mediazona.” For the first time, the calculation also includes servicemen reported missing.

Without this category, the estimate is more than 490,000 dead by the end of September 2026. It covers people whose deaths have already been registered, but does not include all servicemen presumed to have died without their deaths being officially recorded.

A leaked Rosstat database was used

The new study was conducted after the “Belarusian Cyber-Partisans” and “Silent Crow” groups breached Rosstat’s systems in early November. The hackers obtained an archive containing data on deaths in Russia and provided it to journalists, including those from “Meduza” and “Mediazona.”

The archive covers nearly all death registrations from the beginning of 2021 through the end of September 2026. After duplicate and amended records were processed, 11,658,178 unique deaths were identified. A military cause of death was specified in 425,174 records.

The database contains no names of the deceased, but it does include dates of birth and death, record numbers, causes of death and places of death. According to the authors of the analysis, matches with other statistical datasets and publicly available data indicate that the copy is highly likely to be authentic.

The model also includes unregistered deaths

Official registers do not show the full number of servicemen killed, as there is often a significant delay between a death and its registration. This applies particularly to servicemen reported missing, who may later be declared dead.

To calculate this share, “Meduza” and “Mediazona” used a model applied in actuarial mathematics and epidemiology. It estimates how many events that have already occurred have not yet entered official databases.

The authors emphasize that the possible margin of error in the final estimate is large. Almost all of the uncertainty is concentrated in the last 12 months, while the calculations for earlier years are considerably more accurate.

Sources: meduza.io