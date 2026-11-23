Veterinary services in the Greek region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace have been placed on heightened alert because of cases of bird flu at poultry farms in Bulgaria and a confirmed outbreak among domestic birds in Albania.

An additional risk is posed by the increasing number of infected wild birds in Germany, Norway and Denmark. Migratory birds are expected to head towards Northern Greece, where they will spend the winter.

Restrictions on supplies from Bulgaria

Due to the heightened risk, the transport of poultry, chickens, eggs and poultry meat from infected areas of Bulgaria to Greece has been banned. The restriction applies to deliveries to poultry farms, slaughterhouses and facilities for keeping domestic birds.

Greek veterinary authorities recommend that domestic birds be kept in enclosed premises that prevent contact with wild birds. The keeping facilities must be located more than two kilometres from wetlands, rivers and lakes.

„Human infection is rare and usually occurs following very close contact with infected birds,“ ERT reminded.

Bird flu is transmitted mainly among birds. According to the information, the risk to humans from consuming thermally processed poultry meat or eggs is low.

Sources: bta.bg, ertnews.gr