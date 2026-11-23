Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations over a suspected violation of the country's airspace by a Russian helicopter. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near Loviisa, on Finland's southern coast.

In a statement, the Finnish ministry linked the case to a broader assessment of Moscow's actions in Europe and Russia's war against Ukraine.

“We categorically condemn Russia's aggressive and illegal war and its escalation through strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine,” Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs said.

Helsinki added that it stands in solidarity with Denmark, Poland and its other European partners. The ministry described Russia's actions in Europe as “dangerous and irresponsible” and said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The incident near Loviisa

Finnish authorities have not publicly provided further details about the helicopter's suspected incursion, including how long it lasted and how far the aircraft entered the country's airspace. No official Russian response to the summoning of the ambassador has been reported either.

The Russian diplomat was invited to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs over the airspace incident, while the Finnish side also used the meeting to express its position on Russian strikes against civilian sites in Ukraine. At this stage, Helsinki has not announced new sanctions or other specific measures in connection with the case.

Sources: bta.bg, euronews.com