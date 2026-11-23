Ukrainian defense forces have not crossed the border with Russia in the northern sector. This was stated by the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after claims emerged on social media that a settlement in Russia’s Kursk region had been captured.

According to the corps, the information was linked to a report by the Institute for the Study of War, but did not reflect reality. The statement said that fighting along the border in Sumy region continues daily.

“Most likely, someone incorrectly interpreted the information about an improvement in the tactical position in one of the sections of the front. This in no way means either an operation or an offensive in the area of responsibility of the 8th Air Assault Corps in the Northern Slobozhansky sector,” the corps said.

The 8th Corps did not comment on the current line of contact and did not confirm reports of Ukrainian troop movements. It explained that such details could harm the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Information about ongoing operations is released only to an extent and at a time that do not create a risk for service members.

Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces also warned against anonymous reports of an alleged “resounding victory.” According to the corps, they are just as harmful as unconfirmed claims of defeats because they lead to unjustified expectations and subsequent disappointment. The military urged people not to invent nonexistent operations.

What is known about Operation “Bear Trap”

Separate from the debunked rumors about Kursk region, Ukrainian forces carried out an operation called “Bear Trap” in the northern part of Kharkiv region. It involved a diversionary strike, armored vehicles and the extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the published information, the operation resulted in the liberation of 204 square kilometers and 14 settlements north and northeast of Velykyi Burluk. The main objective was to cut off the salient formed by the Russian army during the summer near the Kharkiv village of Vilkh Ukrainka from the direction of the Ukrainian border.

Sources: unian.net