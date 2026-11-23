Greta Thunberg and five other pro-Palestinian activists were fined by a Danish court for unlawfully entering the University of Copenhagen. The six were arrested in September 2024 during a protest in the Danish capital against the war in the Gaza Strip.

The court ruling imposed fines calculated on the basis of daily rates. They ranged from 1,200 to 7,250 Danish kroner, or approximately 159 to 958 euros.

“The six defendants were found guilty of unlawful entry and ordered to pay fines calculated on the basis of daily rates,” the court ruling stated.

Greta Thunberg was fined 1,800 Danish kroner, equivalent to around 240 euros. In her case, the court also considered a charge related to an action at the headquarters of the shipping company “Maersk.” The other five activists were not tried on that charge.

The protest against “Maersk”

During the action, Thunberg called on the transport giant to stop transporting military equipment to Israel. She also criticized the impact of the company's activities on the environment.

The case is part of a series of acts of civil disobedience for which the Swedish activist has also been fined in her home country. In Sweden, the sanctions were related to protests concerning climate issues.

Sources: bta.bg