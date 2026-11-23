Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Nikolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, that unilateral measures affecting the status of the Palestinian territories are unacceptable. The two met in Moscow, with the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict being the main topic of their discussion.

“The use of terrorist means and unilateral measures that predetermine the status of the Palestinian territories are unacceptable,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution

During the meeting, Russia reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution as the basis for settling the conflict. The position is linked to the international legal framework and the resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Moscow said it was ready to help bring the parties back to negotiations for a lasting political settlement. According to the Russian position, this should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state while preserving territorial contiguity between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. East Jerusalem was designated as its capital.

Call for coordination among external actors

Lavrov stressed the responsibility of external actors in the process and the need for their efforts to be coordinated, taking into account the positions of the countries in the region.

The Russian statement also said that there was no alternative to resolving the disputed issues through political means and negotiations. According to Moscow, this is a fundamental prerequisite for the security of all Middle Eastern countries.

The discussion also focused on the Russian concept of collective security in the Gulf region, whose provisions, according to the Russian side, could also be applied to overcoming other crisis situations in the Middle East.

Nikolay Mladenov also held separate consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisенко.

Sources: bta.bg, org.petra.gov.jo