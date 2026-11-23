Ukrainian defense forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in the Russian city of Perm and the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan. An insurgent element supported by Ukraine and operating on Russian territory was also used in the operation, carried out on November 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

According to the Ukrainian military command, three key facilities at the refinery were hit – AVT-2, AVT-5 and an isomerization unit. The AVT units are involved in the initial stage of processing, during which crude oil is separated into fractions used to produce gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and fuel oil.

“Without these units, the plant cannot process oil. The isomerization unit increases the octane rating of gasoline, so without it the plant cannot produce high-quality fuel,” the General Staff said.

The refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from the border of Ukraine. Its designed capacity is around 13 million tonnes of oil per year, and the plant produces more than 60 types of products. According to the Ukrainian military command, the facility also contributes to supplying the Russian army.

Second strike on the Kaleykino station

On the same day, four tanks at the Kaleykino oil pumping station in the Almetyevsk area of the Republic of Tatarstan were hit. This was the second reported strike on the facility within several days.

On November 19, three RVSPA-50000-type tanks were hit there, each with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil. The General Staff describes Kaleykino as one of the key hubs of Russia’s main oil pipeline network, where oil from various regions is received and blended before being sent to refineries.

Before the Ukrainian side’s statement, Russian authorities announced that an industrial facility in Perm Krai had been damaged in a drone attack. Ukrainian monitoring channels reported a fire in the area of the Lukoil refinery, but the final extent of the damage and the timeline for restoring production were not specified.

Overnight on November 23, an attack was also reported on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in Rostov Oblast. It has not been confirmed whether the fire there was caused by a strike on the refinery or broke out at the private company TATA-GAZ.

Sources: pravda.com.ua