Up to 50,000 Russian troops are killed or seriously wounded every month in the war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. He made the comparison during a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

„Ukraine is currently killing or seriously wounding up to 50,000 Russians a month – mostly men,“ Rutte said. The figure he cited includes both those killed and service members who are put out of combat due to serious injuries.

NATO published a video recording of the secretary general’s remarks. In it, he presents the figure as an estimate of the scale of Russian losses, without specifying separately the ratio between those killed and wounded.

Comparison with the Vietnam War

Rutte compared Russian losses with American losses during the Vietnam War. According to him, the United States lost 56,000 people over 14 years.

„If we compare this with the Vietnam War, over 14 years the United States – which is a tragedy – lost 56,000 people,“ the NATO secretary general said.

The comparison concerns a different period and a different measurement of losses: the 50,000 Russian service members cited per month include those killed and seriously wounded, while the figure for the United States cited by Rutte is presented as the total number of people who lost their lives.

As early as November 11, Rutte said that Russian losses amounted to more than 40,000 killed or seriously wounded per month, while preliminary data had indicated that the number may have exceeded 50,000 in October.

His new estimate was not accompanied by a monthly breakdown or publicly presented data on the methodology used to calculate it. Therefore, the figure should be regarded as a NATO estimate rather than an independently confirmed final tally.

Sources: obozrevatel.com