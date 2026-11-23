NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte rejected Russia’s proposal for the alliance to return to its 1997 borders. He described Moscow’s demands for a change to Europe’s security architecture as unacceptable.

Rutte was speaking during the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. “It is completely clear to all of us that Russia’s proposals are unacceptable,” he said, adding that there was no country in the alliance that considered such an idea a good one.

The secretary general’s position was also confirmed later that day at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Rutte said that NATO could not be forced to return to its 1997 borders, nor could the allies’ decisions be made by another country.

“Our position can be determined only by the allies themselves,” Rutte said.

Talks with Moscow have not yet begun

The NATO secretary general said that substantive peace talks with Moscow had yet to begin. At the same time, he spoke positively about the US efforts to initiate a dialogue.

The future of European security was discussed against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Russia has proposed reducing its forces in Kaliningrad and Belarus in exchange for NATO’s return to its 1997 borders. The initiative has met with a negative reaction in the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting online. He called on the allies to strengthen their support for Kyiv and said that Ukraine had repeatedly proposed steps to reduce the intensity of the fighting, but Russia had refused.

Rutte’s statements show that a return of NATO to the situation in 1997 is not being accepted by the alliance as an agreed basis. According to him, any decision on the organization’s future will be made by its members, rather than imposed from outside.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, theguardian.com