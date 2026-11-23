Restrictions on the use of SpaceX’s satellite communications by the Ukrainian army are undermining trust in the company’s services. British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting made the statement during a visit to Kyiv.

“This has become a subject of discussion among defence ministers across Europe: it really undermines trust,” Streeting said.

Ukraine reported earlier in November that there had been serious outages in the Starshield military communications system provided by SpaceX. According to Ukrainian authorities, the problems affected units along the entire front line, as well as areas in the Russian-occupied parts of the country.

The US company did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government was in talks with US officials and SpaceX to clarify the reasons for the outages and restore the system to normal operation.

London Demanded a Clear Explanation

Streeting said he wanted to fully understand what had happened to SpaceX’s services. He said European countries needed an explanation as to why the outages had occurred and how they had been allowed to happen.

“We really need and deserve a clear explanation for these service outages: why and how they happened and why customers should be confident that they will receive the service they are paying for,” the British minister told reporters in Kyiv.

Streeting met with defence ministers from the Ukraine Contact Group in Brussels last week before travelling to Kyiv. Following his visit, he will give British Prime Minister Andy Burnham a list of requests for additional support handed to him by Zelensky.

New British Military Aid

Last week, Britain announced that it would provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional short-range air defence missiles and launchers. The aid is intended to protect the country from Russian air attacks during the winter.

The funds are part of the promised £500 million, approximately €598 million, for Ukraine. The funding was announced in the British budget last month.

Streeting also said he hoped US President Donald Trump would use his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“What we cannot allow is for us to fulfil Putin’s wish in the 21st century,” the British minister said. According to him, everyone would be “weaker and more vulnerable” if the Russian president prevailed in Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, new.streetinsider.com