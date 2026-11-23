Russia has begun a large-scale reconstruction of the Kamenka garrison on the Karelian Isthmus, about 60 kilometers from the border with Finland. Satellite images taken on September 26, 2025, and September 22, 2026, show the demolition of old military buildings and the construction of new infrastructure.

The data was presented by Finland’s public broadcaster Yle, which analyzed images of the military facility. According to the report, work is being carried out simultaneously in several parts of the garrison.

Base for a division of up to 11,000 troops

Kamenka is used by the 69th Motor Rifle Division and is the main garrison of Russia’s ground forces in the Finnish direction, Yle reports. Since the late 1990s, a brigade of around 4,400 troops had been stationed there. A division is now being established in its place, which is planned to reach up to 11,000 personnel, but its formation has not yet been completed.

The changes are linked to Moscow’s decision to increase its military presence in northwestern Russia following Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. In 2024, Russia restored the Leningrad Military District.

Troops from the division are already taking part in the war against Ukraine, including in the Kharkiv region, Yle reports. Kamenka is also used as a training center for soldiers.

Barracks, mess halls and hangars demolished

Numerous old hangars and utility buildings, as well as two mess halls and two barracks buildings, have been removed in the southern part of the garrison. Military expert Marko Eklund, who worked for a long time in Finnish military intelligence, estimates that more than ten equipment hangars and repair facilities have been demolished.

„When it comes to thousands of troops, firearms training must be extensive. Functional and modern infrastructure is needed,“ Eklund told Yle.

Large hangars for vehicles and other equipment have also been dismantled west of the road that runs through the garrison toward Vyborg. There is little new construction in this area so far, while old warehouses and shelters still remain on the site.

New firing ranges and a chapel

The satellite images show the construction of firing ranges with embankments and shelters for shooters. According to Eklund, a modern combat training and firing center is being developed in Kamenka, which will be usable at various distances and with small arms, as well as some heavier weapons.

Because of the dry, sandy terrain, the top layer of vegetation has been removed over an area extending more than a kilometer. Water reservoirs have been excavated at the rear, which can be used for firefighting. The nearest village, Leypyasuo, is about 10 kilometers away.

An Orthodox chapel is also being built in the garrison. According to the Diocese of Vyborg, memorial plaques bearing the names of Russian servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine are to be installed there.

Purpose of new complex remains unclear

Construction is also taking place at the neighboring Kirillovskoye garrison, located about eight kilometers east of Kamenka. A large complex was built there last year, along with several smaller hangars.

The purpose of the main building has not yet been established. Eklund assumes it could be a training center, as the structure does not resemble a standard barracks or another typical garrison building. The expert does not believe it is connected to the nearby artillery depot, since such a facility would hardly be built in a residential area.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, yle.fi