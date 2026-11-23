Russia is preparing new strikes against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address. According to him, the information was received from Ukrainian national intelligence.

“We have information from our intelligence about the Russians preparing new strikes. Please respond to missile threat alerts and stay safe,” Zelensky said. He urged citizens to heed air raid warnings.

The Ukrainian president also appealed to the United States, as well as to the other countries on which deliveries of missile defense systems depend. Zelensky stressed that Patriot missiles are needed to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

“Every Patriot missile in Ukraine is a minus for Russia, a minus for its disregard for diplomacy and for life,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He also said that the war continues because Russia believes in its ability to kill and destroy. According to him, the conflict must be stopped, and Ukraine needs additional support and air defense capabilities. Zelensky has also expressed a similar assessment of the seriousness of the missile threat and the need for Patriot missiles in previous addresses.

“Patriot missiles are needed here, in Ukraine, and we are eagerly awaiting the relevant decisions from America,” the Ukrainian head of state said.

Expanding attacks on infrastructure

The information, cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, states that according to the United Nations, Russia is expanding its attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. In addition to electricity generation facilities, power transmission networks, water supply and heating systems, transport infrastructure and agricultural enterprises are also being targeted.

Zelensky did not specify locations or dates for the alleged new strikes. However, he urged citizens to monitor danger alerts and international partners to make decisions on additional deliveries of missile defense missiles.

Sources: bta.bg