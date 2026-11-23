NATO will provide Poland with an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft as part of its response to three Russian missiles landing on Polish territory. This was announced by Polish Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski to journalists in Brussels.

„An AWACS early warning aircraft will be provided to Poland,“ Zalewski said. According to him, the system will provide „even deeper operational awareness“ and enable a better response to similar threats.

On 20 November, three missiles landed on Polish territory during a Russian attack on Ukraine. The Polish prosecutor’s office reported that they were Kh-101 missiles. The incident heightened concerns that the war in Ukraine could spread to the territory of NATO member states.

What the AWACS System Is

NATO has 14 AWACS aircraft based in the German city of Geilenkirchen. The aircraft are equipped with a distinctive radar dome approximately nine metres in diameter and have been in service with the alliance since 1982.

The aircraft provide surveillance of airspace and maritime areas, command and control, as well as coordination of allied forces’ actions. They can transmit a common radar picture to fighter jets, ships and command centres, and in the event of a conflict, direct combat aircraft toward specific targets.

The AWACS fleet plays a key role in surveillance along NATO’s eastern flank, particularly since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The alliance has already used such aircraft to strengthen air surveillance near its eastern borders.

Providing an aircraft to Poland is part of the measures taken following the latest security breach on the eastern flank. NATO’s statement did not specify the deployment timeline, the specific base or the duration of the mission.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com