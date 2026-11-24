A Russian drone fell less than a mile from Wes Streeting during his visit to Kyiv. Debris from the intercepted aircraft caused fires in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said.

Three people were taken to hospital, including a foreign national believed to be from the United States. Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, while authorities began clearing and securing the affected area.

Fires in residential building and cars

“According to the latest information, two cars caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of falling debris,” Klitschko said.

A fire also broke out on the first floor of a five-storey residential building. Balconies on the second through fourth floors were damaged. Two people were evacuated from the building, while one injured person was found inside and received medical assistance.

Drones increasingly reaching the city centre

“There is also a fire on the first floor of a five-storey residential building. Balconies on the second through fourth floors were damaged. Two people were rescued from the building, while one injured person was found. Medical teams are treating him. Emergency services are on the scene,” Vitali Klitschko said.

Drone strikes in central Kyiv had been less frequent because the area is protected by some of the strongest air-defence systems in the city. In recent months, however, unmanned aircraft have increasingly managed to evade Ukrainian interception systems.

The latest incident occurred while Wes Streeting was visiting Kyiv. The drone’s fall and the subsequent fires affected a residential building and cars in one of the capital’s central districts.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk