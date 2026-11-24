US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate meetings with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Washington. The talks took place against the backdrop of efforts to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, in which Doha is playing a mediating role. According to the Associated Press, the meeting between Vance and the Qatari prime minister took place at the White House, but no details were released.

Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, met with Rubio at the State Department. The two co-chaired the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. The State Department said Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar’s mediation efforts and stressed the need for close coordination to contain threats and strengthen security in the Middle East.

“We are working together to advance our shared economic and security priorities and strengthen our partnership for a more stable and secure Middle East,” Rubio said.

According to the Associated Press, the strategic dialogue covered topics ranging from the Middle East to Africa and Latin America, but the joint statement issued did not identify any new policy direction. Qatar News Agency reported that the two sides also discussed political, economic, trade, investment and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Mediation between Washington and Tehran

Qatar is trying to maintain a channel of communication between the United States and Iran as the conflict between the two countries continues and diplomatic efforts remain blocked. The mediators are discussing proposals that include limited sanctions relief for Iran, measures to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of broader talks on Tehran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump said he sees no need to resume large-scale military operations, but at the same time is insisting that Iran abandon its attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz. The United States continues to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the area, which is crucial to global energy trade.

As part of the strategic dialogue, Washington and Doha also discussed new areas of cooperation, including artificial intelligence and the processing of critical minerals. No specific agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran or date for the resumption of negotiations has been announced so far.

Sources: apnews.com, qna.org.qa