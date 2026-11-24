Another 11 unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward Moscow were destroyed by Russian air defense forces, the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said. According to him, emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell.

“Emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell,” Sobyanin wrote in a statement quoted by RBC. The publication did not provide information about any deaths, injuries or confirmed serious damage.

Earlier during the night, the mayor reported that nine drones had been destroyed on the approaches to Moscow. Thus, the number of drones flying toward the capital that Russian authorities said had been shot down or destroyed reached 20.

Russian reports contain no independent data confirming the number of drones or their launch site. Moscow, however, is portraying what happened as another attack on the capital region.

Flight restrictions

Against the backdrop of the reports about drones, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency introduced temporary restrictions on the use of airspace around Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports. According to the statement quoted by RBC, the airports continue to receive and dispatch aircraft, but only after coordination with the competent authorities.

The overnight attack followed extensive Russian reports from November 16. Sobyanin then said that around 600 drones had been flying toward the Moscow region, while RBC later reported that 250 unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed on the approaches to Moscow.