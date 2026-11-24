U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the military to postpone the controlled detonation of hazardous explosives in Iowa until the operation receives approval from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and Governor-elect Rob Sand. Trump announced the decision on Truth Social.

However, the condition for judicial approval has already been met. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block the operation and lifted a temporary stay on the permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency. The court found that measures had been planned to limit the spread of lead dust, including protective barriers, restrictions based on weather conditions, advance notification, and air and soil monitoring.

Despite the court’s decision, Trump said the military would not begin the operation without Sand’s approval. Sand will take office on January 12, 2027. “I think the right thing to do is to get rid of this long-standing problem, but I have instructed the military not to act until the Eighth Circuit agrees, and the decision also depends on the approval of Governor-elect Rob Sand,” the president wrote.

The case concerns 68 barrels containing about five tons of degraded lead azide at the U.S. Army’s munitions plant near Middletown, in southeastern Iowa. The material was discovered in March. According to the military, it had begun to crystallize and had become more sensitive to impact, friction, and temperature changes. The military says the risk of an unintended detonation could increase as temperatures fall.

The planned operation could cause loud noise, vibrations, and a cloud of dust containing lead particles. This is the main objection raised by environmental organizations, which are challenging the permit and claim that other disposal options were not sufficiently studied. The military, for its part, says that moving, opening, or treating the barrels could create a greater risk of a sudden explosion.

Before Trump’s decision, the military had scheduled the detonation for November 25, after postponing it several times because of legal disputes, public opposition, and weather conditions. Residents of Middletown and representatives of neighboring states expressed concerns about the possible spread of lead dust.

Trump accused Barack Obama’s administration of improperly storing a large quantity of explosives in 2009. He also said that if the court or Sand did not support the operation, he would hold the future governor responsible for any “death or destruction” caused by allowing the problem to continue. Sand responded that the administration should make its decision based on information from the experts who had worked at the site for months.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com