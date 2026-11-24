Albania has denied claims that the maritime drones used in the attack on the Russian corvette „Mercury“ in Libya were launched from its territory. The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Tirana said that the country was not involved in the incident and had not provided its territory for carrying it out.

„These claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the facts. Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor provided for the launch or support of such an attack,“ the ministry said.

Albania’s Ministry of Defence also rejected the information. According to the ministry, the country’s armed forces „did not conduct, participate in, or provide any support“ for the operation. The ministry described as unconfirmed the information that the drones had travelled more than 800 kilometres from Albania to Libya.

The version that the drones originated in Albania was circulated by the Clash Report platform and subsequently by Visioner. Albanian authorities said that the publications contained no verifiable evidence either of the location from which the drones were launched or of the operators’ identities.

„Presenting such information as an established fact, without evidence and independent confirmation, creates a disinformation narrative that links Albania to a military operation against Russia,“ the Ministry of Defence said.

What is known about the attack

The strike was carried out on 22 November in the area of a naval base in Benghazi, eastern Libya. Two Libyan military officials told The Associated Press that the Russian corvette „Mercury“ was severely damaged and that a fire broke out at the base. According to them, at least four drones were intercepted, while two struck the ship.

The officials, who are linked to the Libyan National Army, claimed that the drones were launched from a base used by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. However, this version does not establish a link to Albania and has not been independently confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine was behind the operation. He said that seven maritime drones had been used and that the „Mercury“ had been sunk. The Libyan officials cited by The Associated Press reported heavy damage and a fire, indicating a discrepancy in the descriptions of the outcome of the attack.

Zelensky also said that the cargo ship „MV Angara“ had been hit, which according to the Ukrainian side was used to transport Russian military equipment. Ukraine’s security service said that the drones had been delivered to a designated location and launched from a carrier ship near the target.

Call for an international investigation

The eastern Libyan government called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to investigate the possible use of western Libya to prepare for and carry out the attack. At the same time, the government in Tripoli said that Libyan ports and civilian facilities must not be turned into an arena for international conflicts.

At present, the drones’ exact launch point remains unconfirmed. Albanian institutions deny any involvement, while the available public information points to different versions of how and from where they were launched.

Sources: euronews.al, apnews.com