China will continue to firmly support efforts to restore the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people and achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a message to a UN meeting dedicated to the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The meeting was held on November 23 at the UN headquarters in New York. The International Day is observed annually on November 29 to commemorate the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 181 in 1947, which envisaged the creation of an Arab and a Jewish state in Palestine.

“China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” Xi Jinping said, as quoted by the Chinese news agency Xinhua. He added that Beijing would work with all peace-loving countries and within the international legal order to address both the immediate consequences and the root causes of the Palestinian issue.

Beijing Calls for a Two-State Solution

The Chinese president described the Palestinian issue as “the crux of the problem in the Middle East.” According to him, tensions in the region must not divert the international community’s attention from the need to find a political solution.

“Justice is in the hearts of the people and cannot be absent,” Xi Jinping said.

He identified the two-state solution as the right path toward resolving the conflict and called for the resumption of negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis. China’s position includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and peaceful coexistence between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.

Focus on the West Bank and Gaza’s Reconstruction

Xi Jinping stressed the need to uphold the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine.” In his view, this principle should guide both the administration of the West Bank and the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Chinese president called on the international community to oppose any actions involving the seizure of land or violations of the rights of Palestinians. He urged that the existing international consensus be translated into concrete action, including a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and guarantees for the safety of the civilian population.

China’s Foreign Ministry separately stated that Beijing supports all efforts to uphold justice, protect international law and achieve a comprehensive, fair and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Sources: english.news.cn