Andrey Chibis, governor of Russia’s Murmansk Region, has been detained as part of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of budget funds. Russia’s Interior Ministry said the case involved a group of individuals and was examining fraud, embezzlement and illegal currency transactions.

According to the ministry, Chibis is suspected of misappropriating more than 39 million rubles from the budget of the regional construction ministry. The investigation also concerns more than 1 billion rubles allocated for the reconstruction of the road between the cities of Apatity and Kirovsk.

„The Investigative Department of Russia’s Interior Ministry is continuing the preliminary investigation into the criminal case,“ said Irina Volk, a spokesperson for Russia’s Interior Ministry.

Court expected to decide on his detention measure

Chibis has been detained as a suspect, and no pretrial restriction has yet been imposed. The Meshchansky District Court in Moscow is expected to hear the investigators’ request on November 24. According to Russian media, the likely measure will involve detention.

The detention was carried out in Moscow, where the governor had been summoned for investigative proceedings. The authorities have not publicly said whether charges have already been brought against him. At this stage, he has the status of a suspect, and the allegations of embezzlement have not been established by a final court ruling.

Chibis denies wrongdoing

The Kommersant newspaper reported that the governor denies committing the crimes under investigation. The regional government confirmed that Chibis had taken part in investigative proceedings, but said it had no information about his detention.

Andrey Chibis has headed the Murmansk Region since 2019. The investigation is ongoing, and the next key decision is expected from the Meshchansky District Court in Moscow, which must rule on his pretrial restriction.

Sources: internazionale.it, themoscowtimes.com, kommersant.ru