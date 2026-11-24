A plane operating a flight from Madrid to Sofia made an emergency landing in Barcelona overnight due to a problem with one of its engines. The aircraft was diverted to the Spanish city, and the passengers were disembarked.

A NOVA source who was among the passengers said that around 20–30 minutes after takeoff, a loud noise was heard, followed by severe vibrations in the aircraft.

According to NOVA, the passengers were informed of a problem with the left engine. According to eyewitness accounts, flames came from it.

“I was on the right-hand side, but fire came from the left engine.”

There is currently no official confirmation of the exact nature of the technical problem. It is also unclear when the passengers will be able to continue their journey to Sofia.

Sources: nova.bg