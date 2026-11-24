German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described NATO’s 2008 decision not to admit Ukraine to the alliance as a mistake. He said that if Kyiv had been a member of the organization, the full-scale Russian invasion could probably have been prevented.

“Today, at least from the perspective of what has happened, we can all see what a mistake it was not to follow the American proposal from 2008,” Merz said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin. The quote was reported by the German government and Euronews.

What NATO decided in Bucharest

At the April 2008 summit in Bucharest, the allies declared that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO members, but did not set a timetable for their accession. The alliance supported their bids for a Membership Action Plan, which was intended to be the next step towards their admission.

Ukraine, however, did not receive an invitation to join. The decision was taken amid disagreements among the allies over Kyiv’s readiness and the possible consequences of Russia’s reaction. The official Bucharest declaration confirmed the long-term prospect of membership, but did not make the country part of the alliance.

New debate over Ukraine’s membership

Merz’s statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron called for the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership to be discussed again. The German chancellor described Macron’s position as logical and linked it to the security guarantees Kyiv should receive after the end of the war.

According to Merz, these guarantees should be similar to those provided for under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. He said he could not imagine Ukraine’s future without guarantees that would protect the country as well as European security.

Mark Rutte took a more cautious position. He said that real peace talks must begin first, and that a decision on possible membership could be made only by NATO member states. “This is a decision for the allies alone,” the secretary general said, as quoted by the German government.

At the same time, Rutte confirmed that NATO’s longstanding position is that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance. At present, however, no specific accession date has been set, and the country’s future status remains tied to the outcome of the war and the terms of any potential peace agreement.

Sources: euronews.com, pravda.com.ua