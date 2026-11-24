Ukraine has confirmed that it sank the Russian corvette “Mercury” in the Libyan port of Benghazi. President Volodymyr Zelensky said seven Ukrainian naval drones were used in the operation and that the vessel sank despite attempts by Russian forces to stop the attack.

“The corvette “Mercury” is on the seabed,” Zelensky said, describing the operation as a strike against Russian military and logistical capabilities outside the Black Sea. According to him, Ukrainian forces also hit a cargo ship used to transport weapons.

Two ships hit

The target of the attack was the Russian corvette “Mercury,” commissioned in 2023. The vessel has a displacement of approximately 2,200 tons, is 104 metres long and has a crew of around 90. It was carrying missiles, torpedoes, a 100-millimetre main gun and two radar-guided 30-millimetre guns.

According to data cited by The Telegraph, the corvette sank next to the pier together with a Ka-27 helicopter. Construction of the vessel took eight years, making its loss particularly significant for the Russian Navy.

Several hours after the strike on “Mercury,” the cargo ship “Angara” was also hit. The Ukrainian side links it to the transport of military cargo for Russia. According to information cited by UNIAN, the vessel was sailing under the Maltese flag and was subject to Ukrainian sanctions.

How the operation was carried out

Ukraine’s Security Service said the naval drones had been launched from a carrier vessel. Kyiv has not disclosed where the operation began, and the SBU has not identified the vessel.

Anonymous Libyan officials claim that the craft operated from a Ukrainian-controlled base in western Libya. This claim has not been officially confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities. The Associated Press reported that, according to local officials, some of the drones were intercepted while others reached the corvette.

The Institute for the Study of War said satellite imagery showed most of “Mercury” capsizing and sinking. Analysts link the vessel to Russian operations escorting supply ships in the Mediterranean.

Strike beyond the Black Sea

The attack off Benghazi expands the geographical scope of Ukrainian operations against Russian military vessels and ships linked to them. An analysis by The Telegraph notes that the use of a carrier vessel could theoretically allow Ukrainian naval drones to operate in different maritime areas without relying on a nearby coastal base.

Russia had long used its naval base in Tartus, Syria, for logistics in the Mediterranean. Following the change in the status of Russian facilities there, Moscow turned its attention to eastern Libya. According to the SBU, “Mercury” had been tasked with escorting Russian supply ships.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has not publicly commented on the sinking of the corvette. So far, there is no official information on casualties among the crew or the full extent of the damage to the cargo ship.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com, ca.investing.com