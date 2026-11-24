Russia has lost 1,848 servicemen over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. According to the Ukrainian side, total Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,641,489. “The total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale war are being уточнени”, the General Staff said.

The daily report also includes one tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers and one air defense system. Ukrainian forces also reported the destruction of four ground robotic systems.

According to the same data, 1,154 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one ship or boat, and 371 vehicles and fuel trucks were destroyed over 24 hours. Thus, the total number of Russian tanks reported stands at 12,493, while the number of armored combat vehicles is 25,952.

Total reported losses

The General Staff says that since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, 52,786 artillery systems, 2,301 multiple rocket launchers and 1,769 air defense systems have been destroyed. A further 3,217 ground robotic systems and 619,416 operational-tactical drones have been reported.

The list includes 36 ships and boats, as well as 179,084 vehicles and fuel trucks. Ukraine’s General Staff notes that the figures are subject to clarification. The data represent an assessment by the Ukrainian side, and the individual figures have not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua