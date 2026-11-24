Kaliningrad has once again found itself at the center of tensions between Russia and NATO after a Russian cargo ship bound for the exclave was hit by two drones in the Gulf of Finland. The attack took place on November 21 in international waters, about three nautical miles from the Russian border. The ship caught fire and later entered Finland’s territorial waters.

The 16-member crew was first evacuated into lifeboats and then transferred to a Russian rescue vessel. No injuries were reported. On November 23, the damaged ship was towed to St. Petersburg. The Finnish military said the attack was likely carried out by Ukraine, but Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility.

Several hours after the attack, a rare air-raid alert was declared in Kaliningrad, and the region’s main airport suspended flights for several hours. Local Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh said the alert had been triggered by a “suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania.” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys rejected claims of the country’s involvement and said Lithuania had never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against Russia. There were no reports of casualties or material damage in Kaliningrad itself.

A Russian exclave between two NATO countries

Kaliningrad is Russian territory separated from the main part of the country and squeezed between Poland and Lithuania. It has access to the Baltic Sea to the north and west. About 1 million people live in the region, which is slightly larger in area than the U.S. state of Connecticut.

Until the end of World War II, the area was part of German East Prussia, while its main city, Königsberg, was the birthplace of philosopher Immanuel Kant. The Red Army captured the city in April 1945. After the war, the northern part of East Prussia was handed over to the Soviet Union, and Königsberg was renamed Kaliningrad.

Today, the exclave is of military importance because of the air-defense systems, missiles and naval forces stationed there. From Kaliningrad, Russia can project military power into northern and central Europe, but its geographic location makes the region difficult to supply and support in the event of a potential conflict.

Rising rhetoric and the risk of miscalculation

Tensions around Kaliningrad have intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO strengthened its eastern flank, while Finland and Sweden joined the alliance in 2023 and 2024, respectively. According to a Western military official cited by Reuters, in August 2026 dozens of NATO aircraft took part in an unannounced operation around the exclave that demonstrated the ability to disrupt its radio and radar communications and neutralize its air defenses.

In May, Russia described as “bordering on madness” remarks by Lithuania’s foreign minister that NATO should show Moscow its ability to penetrate the “small fortress” built in Kaliningrad. In October, Vladimir Putin warned the West not to escalate the confrontation around the region, which Moscow says it will defend with nuclear means if necessary.

NATO says it is also strengthening its presence in the Baltic Sea because of the risks to subsea energy and communications infrastructure. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said there was no immediate threat from Russia to NATO territory. “We are a defensive alliance, and the nuclear threats must stop,” he said.

According to analysts, potential triggers for a crisis include new drone incidents, interference with or disruption of critical infrastructure, the deployment of missiles and actions that Moscow could characterize as an attempt to blockade Kaliningrad. The attack on the ship is not proof of a direct clash between Russia and NATO, but it shows how close to the alliance’s borders military incidents are now unfolding.

Sources: reuters.com, internazionale.it, abcnews.com