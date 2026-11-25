Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russia is winning on the battlefield in Ukraine and that Vladimir Putin is winning militarily. The statement was made in an interview with the French magazine “Le Point,” an excerpt of which was quoted by BelTA.

“President Putin is nevertheless winning on the front. Whatever the situation there may be—he is,” Lukashenko said. Asked to clarify whether he meant a victory through military action, the Belarusian leader replied: “Militarily. He is winning.”

The Kremlin also speaks of an imminent victory

The report also recalls the position of Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who said in September that “victory is very close.” He expressed confidence in Russia’s military potential and in the actions of Russian servicemen.

Peskov described as mistaken the claims that Ukraine has the potential to resist Russian pressure. “It would have been a major delusion even before to claim that Ukraine has the potential to resist Russia’s pressure. These were completely mistaken misconceptions. Some people still retain this mistaken view,” he said, according to the report cited.

In the same context, it is stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow would achieve its stated goals and do everything necessary for victory.

The statements by Lukashenko and Peskov present the positions of the Belarusian and Russian leaderships on the course of the war. The cited report does not provide specific data on territorial changes, troop numbers or other measurable indicators to support the assessment of victory on the battlefield.

Sources: news.bg