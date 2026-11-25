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Europe must take on a greater share of the financial and military support for Ukraine after the administration of Donald Trump changed course in its approach to Kyiv. This is the argument put forward in an analysis by Foreign Policy, published on the eve of a decisive meeting of the European Council.

The leaders of the European Union member states will meet on November 26 and 27. The main issue related to Ukraine is the proposal for an additional €45 billion loan. The funds are intended to help Kyiv cover its budgetary and defense needs over the coming year, while the country continues to be subjected to missile and drone attacks.

The European Commission has already proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion to finance Ukraine in 2027. The special meeting of the European Council is expected to discuss both this support and the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework.

Four countries are not ready to take on new debt

According to Foreign Policy, the decision is still not guaranteed. Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are hesitating over whether to join new EU-wide debt in support of Ukraine. The publication states that these countries do not want to take on additional financial commitments for a country toward which they have reservations.

Observers cited by the publication expect the European Union to secure approval for the loan by the end of the week. It would be added to an already agreed €90 billion package for Ukraine. European institutions describe the new funding as part of efforts to cover Kyiv’s needs in 2027.

Criticism of Washington’s policy

Foreign Policy claims that since the beginning of Trump’s second term, the US administration has demonstrated an increasingly hard-line position toward Kyiv. Examples cited include pressure on Ukraine to halt long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries, the easing of sanctions against Moscow and the lifting of restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports.

“They are helping Russian President Vladimir Putin do this,” says former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst.

According to Herbst, the actions of Trump’s team are making it easier for Putin to undermine NATO. The former diplomat describes the diesel agreement as the longest-running and most consistent attempt by the US administration to influence the course of the war.

Against this backdrop, the analysis says Europe faces the task of simultaneously supporting Ukraine’s budget and compensating for the shortfall in military aid. The next key moment is the meeting of the European Council, which will make clear whether the proposal for the new €45 billion will receive the necessary political support.

Sources: focus-news.net, foreignpolicy.com, apnews.com