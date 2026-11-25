Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s voluntary withdrawal from Donbas would mean losing the war. The president made the statement during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Chop, emphasizing that this would mean giving up Ukrainian land, not simply changing the front line.

“Withdrawal from Donbas would mean losing this war,” Zelensky said. He clarified that he was not referring to a withdrawal imposed by the fighting, but to a decision by Ukraine to leave its territory voluntarily.

According to him, even proposed security guarantees would not provide confidence that, after giving up part of the country, Russia would not demand further concessions. Zelensky identified Kharkiv region, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia as possible next targets.

Kyiv wants to hold its positions

The Ukrainian president said that the Defense Forces and the Armed Forces must hold their positions while the country continues to seek a path to peace. He described negotiations as important and said that a ceasefire would be possible if Russia failed to achieve its objectives.

Zelensky also linked this scenario to support from the United States and unity in Europe. “Negotiations are of great importance,” he said, while insisting that Ukraine must also act and preserve its defensive capabilities.

According to the Ukrainian president’s assessment, Russia is losing more than 50,000 soldiers a month. He also said that the ongoing war was causing economic losses for Moscow in the energy, logistics and other sectors. This claim was presented as Zelensky’s assessment, with no independent data cited in the statement to corroborate it.

Zelensky recalled Crimea and the Minsk agreements

The president returned to the events of 2014 and Crimea. He said that the withdrawal and calls to prevent escalation had not stopped the subsequent occupation of other Ukrainian territories.

Zelensky also criticized the Minsk agreements, saying that they had not provided reliable protection for Ukraine and had not prevented the start of the full-scale war. According to him, any agreement that is not clearly formulated and does not contain effective security guarantees can be violated.

He also warned of the risk of a new escalation after a possible pause. According to him, if the war resumed after two years, there would be no certainty that Ukraine would be able to mobilize the same level of support at home and abroad. That is why Zelensky described the voluntary surrender of land and people as a move that would threaten the country’s independence and future.

Sources: news.bg, unian.net, president.gov.ua