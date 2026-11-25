Iran accused Israel of trying to drag the United States into a new war against the Islamic Republic. The accusation came after statements by Israel’s outgoing Defense Minister Israel Katz, who claimed that Tehran was developing chemical weapons.

“This warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran of developing and concealing such weapons in pharmaceutical plants,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on “X.” According to him, Katz’s goal is “to mislead the United States and drag it into a new war fought in his name.”

Israel Presented No Evidence

Katz said that Iran was in the process of developing chemical weapons but still lacked the ability to use them in an attack against Israel. “We must not allow Iran to acquire such weapons – we must not allow this project to continue,” the minister said.

No public evidence was presented to support the claim. Israel has for years accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, while the issue of chemical weapons has emerged against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Israeli Opposition Rejected Idea of Immediate Strike

An ally of centrist Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the next Israeli government, said that “nothing justifies” an immediate attack against Iran.

Avigdor Lieberman, who has signed a coalition agreement with Eisenkot, said that Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz’s “thirst for power” had caused them “to lose their minds.” He described the claims about chemical weapons as serious but said that, from an intelligence and operational standpoint, there was no justification for a unilateral Israeli attack at this time.

The political dispute is unfolding at a time when Israel lacks a clear parliamentary majority following an election, while the camp of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to focus on the Iranian threat. His opponents accuse him of using the conflict to remain in power.

Tehran Also Rejected Claims of a Threat Against Washington

Iran denied reports in US media that it was planning an attack against Washington using chemical weapons. Earlier, President Donald Trump said he was taking the reports seriously.

“Spare us this propaganda. No one believes it,” Araghchi wrote, describing the reports as “absurd.” In this way, Tehran rejected both Israel’s accusations regarding a chemical weapons program and the claims of a planned attack against the United States.

Sources: bta.bg, arabnews.com