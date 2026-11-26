Russian ballistic missiles have hit three buildings in Kyiv, including a shopping centre, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said. According to the latest information, four people have been injured, two of them seriously.

Klitschko initially reported three injured people, two of whom had been taken to hospital. Later, the number rose to four. “Two have been hospitalised. At present, both injured people are in serious condition. The other two injured people received outpatient medical care,” the mayor wrote.

The strikes were in the Desnianskyi district

The buildings hit are located in the eastern part of Kyiv, on the other side of the Dnipro River. In the Desnianskyi district, a building on the territory of an industrial zone was hit, as well as another non-residential structure. Later, Klitschko also reported a strike on a shopping centre. One of the buildings was seriously damaged, Reuters reported.

The air raid alert in Kyiv was issued at around 22:46 local time due to the threat of a ballistic attack. Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters while the attack continued.

According to the latest information, there have been no reports of deaths in Kyiv itself in this attack. Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilian sites with their strikes.

Sources: ca.marketscreener.com, interfax.com.ua, kyivindependent.com