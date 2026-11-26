At least 31 people have been killed and 21 injured after a tanker carrying petroleum products overturned and exploded on the ring road near Cairo. The fire engulfed a number of cars and motorcycles in the Warraq area of Giza Governorate.

More than 20 vehicles were burned in the incident. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

“It was a huge fire; the cars became trapped next to one another because of the flames. It was a shocking sight,” eyewitness Ahmed Samir told the Associated Press. Rescue teams pulled people from the burning cars while firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He ordered the relevant institutions to provide the necessary support to the victims and their relatives, as well as to restore traffic on the road.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the crash. DNA samples have been taken from the unidentified victims, while prosecutors inspected the scene and spoke with survivors and the injured. The cause of the tanker’s overturning and any potential liability are still being determined.

Egyptian authorities continue to establish the identities of the victims and the final extent of the damage.

Sources: apnews.com, english.ahram.org.eg, news.sky.com