North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the country to expand the use of tactical nuclear weapons in various fields and for different missions. He made the statement during a visit to facilities producing nuclear materials and to a nuclear weapons research institute on November 25.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim inspected the work of the facilities and said that the capacity to produce nuclear materials was increasing systematically. According to the agency, he described the use of tactical nuclear weapons in „multiple fields for different missions“ as an important and urgent task.

„Our nuclear potential is already a reality,“ Kim Jong-un said.

The location of the facilities visited was not disclosed. According to The Associated Press, Kim visited two nuclear materials production facilities – one new and the other undergoing expansion. Photographs released by the North Korean agency show rooms containing numerous centrifuges, which outside experts believe could be used to produce highly enriched uranium, as well as halls with models or warheads, some of which have been blurred.

Pyongyang declares its nuclear status irreversible

Kim said that North Korea's status as a nuclear state was „absolutely inviolable“ and would not be changed because of external pressure or calls for denuclearization. In his words, any attempt to deny this status would be regarded as an „open declaration of war“.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the statement was part of the implementation of the nuclear strategy confirmed at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in February 2026. At that time, Pyongyang again declared its nuclear status irreversible and committed to strengthening its nuclear capabilities as part of a five-year military modernization plan.

This was Kim's fourth visit to a nuclear facility, following visits in September 2024, January 2025 and June 2026. In his latest statement, he accused the United States of encouraging nuclear proliferation among its allies in Northeast Asia.

New data on the facilities at Yongbyon

Kim's statement came days after an assessment by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi that North Korea was expanding its main uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon nuclear complex. Grossi said that construction of the new expansion had begun in mid-September 2026 and had been completed externally by the end of October.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has no access to Yongbyon or other North Korean facilities after Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The agency monitors developments through satellite imagery and open sources.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said it was taking Kim's comments about tactical nuclear weapons seriously and that Seoul was maintaining military readiness in coordination with the United States. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, the latest in 2017.

Sources: apnews.com, en.yna.co.kr, investing.com