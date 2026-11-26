Actual human casualties on NATO territory caused by a Russia-provoked incident could become a “red line” for the Alliance. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said this in an interview with CNN.

“I think that line would be actual casualties on NATO territory,” Rinkevics said when asked what could lead to a tougher response from the allies.

His statement comes amid growing warnings about Russian hybrid activities in Europe, including incidents involving drones and missiles linked to the airspace of NATO member states.

“You test, you push and you stop”

The Latvian president described the situation as contradictory. According to him, the number of hybrid attacks in Europe and the Baltic region is increasing, but the threshold toward a direct conventional attack—which would put Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on the agenda—has still not been crossed.

“That is what is peculiar about hybrid warfare: you test, you push, then you pull back and stop at the last moment,” Rinkevics said.

He added that NATO and the European Union discuss almost every week how to respond to such actions. According to him, the allies are still seeking the most appropriate response—one that would deter further provocations without leading to uncontrolled escalation.

Warnings about critical infrastructure

The Associated Press reported that the presidents of Lithuania and Latvia had warned of possible limited Russian or hybrid provocations against NATO’s eastern flank.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said intelligence assessments indicated possible attacks against critical infrastructure in the Baltic states or Poland. He pointed to energy and transport facilities, including infrastructure linked to Lithuania’s electricity system.

Nauseda clarified that the intelligence did not identify a specific location or timeframe for any potential actions. According to him, the issue concerns possible limited operations using conventional or other means.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have stepped up security at key infrastructure in recent months due to concerns about Russian sabotage and other actions below the threshold of open military conflict.

What Article 5 means

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides that an armed attack against one or more NATO countries is considered an attack against all of them. Activating the provision, however, requires a political decision by the allies and does not constitute an automatic military response.

Rinkevics warned that Russia might try to test NATO’s response precisely in this way, without launching a full-scale attack. In September, he said that provocations, sabotage and other actions were already taking place and that the most dangerous scenario would be an incident involving actual casualties.

Russia rejected the warnings about planned attacks against infrastructure in the Baltic region. The Kremlin described such claims as a justification for further NATO military buildup in the area.

Sources: ukrinform.net, apnews.com, rferl.org