The United States is working with European partners and Ukraine to expand production of Patriot systems and strengthen global supply chains, the Pentagon said. The statement came amid claims that deliveries of already-funded interceptors for Ukraine’s air defenses are awaiting US approval.

“The department has undertaken several parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial cooperation on the Patriot air and missile defense system with European partners and Ukraine, and is continuing this work,” a Pentagon official told the Financial Times.

The US military did not confirm or deny specific reports about delayed deliveries. It also gave no timeline for the release of the interceptors, nor did it announce a new license for producing Patriot missiles in Ukraine. This leaves unanswered the question of when Kyiv could receive additional missiles and when local production might begin.

Discrepancy in figures for missiles awaiting approval

According to the Financial Times, around 60 PAC-3 and PAC-2 interceptors that had already been designated for Ukraine are awaiting authorization for transfer. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a separate shipment of 48 Patriot missiles was still awaiting the signature of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The differing figures likely refer to separate batches, but neither Washington nor Kyiv has published a complete list of deliveries awaiting authorization. The missiles are funded by Ukraine’s Western allies through NATO’s PURL mechanism, which allows partner countries to pay for US weapons for the Ukrainian army.

Production must increase

Expanding industrial capacity is part of a longer-term plan. In July, Lockheed Martin announced a seven-year framework with the United States to increase annual production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors from around 600 to 2,000. Separately, the Pentagon announced agreements with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris to expand production of key components for the missiles.

Alongside US investment, Washington is seeking closer involvement from European manufacturers and Ukraine’s defense industry. NATO already supports joint production and is emphasizing the need for more resilient supply chains, so that allies can replenish their own stocks without interrupting military aid to Ukraine.

The Pentagon did not say when decisions would be made on specific deliveries or on possible production of Patriot interceptors in Ukraine.

Sources: kyivpost.com, investing.com, amoledo.com