Jared Kushner said that Vladimir Putin does not support an immediate ceasefire in the war against Ukraine because he does not have sufficient faith in the durability of a subsequent peace agreement. Kushner, who is taking part in Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts together with Steve Witkoff, spoke about his discussions with the Russian president in Moscow and with Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin.

“He has very little confidence that if he stops the war, he will be able to achieve a postwar agreement that would prevent a future war,” Kushner said in a conversation with Mathias Döpfner. According to him, the Russian president believes that ending the hostilities on its own will not resolve the causes that, in Moscow’s view, could lead to a new conflict.

Kushner described the territorial issue as “a little blocked” and proposed a different sequence for the negotiations. In his view, an agreement on security after the end of the war should be reached first, followed by an attempt to resolve the dispute over the territories.

Guarantees for Ukraine outside NATO

In the interview, Kushner said that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is the “gold standard” for security guarantees. He suggested that Ukraine could receive similar commitments even without formal NATO membership.

“If you can get that from other countries, even without being in NATO, that would be a significant development,” Kushner said. He added that the American side would not make a final decision without the consent of Europe and Ukraine.

Kushner rejected accusations that the Trump administration had pressured Zelensky to accept unfavorable terms. According to him, the discussions are aimed at ending the killings and creating safer conditions for the population, rather than determining “who is right and who is wrong”.

The American envoy portrayed Putin as an extremely prepared and organized politician. He said that the Russian president takes detailed notes during meetings and conveys his positions precisely. Kushner also said that Putin had assured the American representatives that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons.

Gaza and the role of business in diplomacy

The conversation also addressed the future of Gaza. Kushner said that the area should be rebuilt under a new model, rather than simply being returned to its prewar condition. He spoke about the need for new governance, the disarmament of “Hamas”, guarantees for Israel’s security and economic opportunities for the Palestinians.

Kushner pointed out that under the agreement reached on the hostages, 20 living hostages had been returned, while the bodies of 28 deceased hostages had also been handed over. In his view, economic development and closer regional cooperation can create conditions for a more lasting peace.

Döpfner questioned the combination of Kushner’s role as a businessman and political negotiator, including because of the Saudi investments in his Affinity Partners fund. Kushner defended this model and said that business experience can help in finding practical solutions, while capitalism can be a tool for geopolitical change.

Sources: youtube.com, realalpha.app