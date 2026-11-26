Britain has begun preparing veterans for possible call-up to the armed forces if necessary. The Ministry of Defence is sending letters to former service personnel who still have a call-out liability in the strategic reserve.

The aim is to update the records of who they are, where they are located and what skills they possess. Defence sources told the “Daily Telegraph” that it would be reckless for the country not to have a database and access to these people.

“The first step is to establish who they are, where they are and what their skills are,” the sources said.

They stressed that no one is proposing the sudden mobilisation of the strategic reserve. At the same time, they said that some of the preparations and administrative procedures have become “quite rusty” and need to be brought back into working order.

London Assures There Is No Immediate Mobilisation

Minister for Veterans Calvin Bailey said that the sending of the letters did not mean that reservists were about to be mobilised.

“These letters do not mean that reservists will be mobilised. It is simply good administrative practice to make sure we know how to contact people who may be called up, and that we have up-to-date information about their skills and experience,” Bailey said.

According to the minister, the strategic reserve is part of Britain’s deterrent capability, even if most of its members are never returned to service.

“Our strength lies not only in the weapons and equipment at our disposal. It also lies in our people. Every member of the strategic reserve is part of that strength,” Bailey said.

The British government has already begun a communications plan with former service personnel who have an active call-out liability, as well as with their families and employers.

Preparations Follow the Strategic Defence Review

The measure is linked to the 2025 Strategic Defence Review, which stressed the need for every part of society to have a role in defending the country. The document also recommends restoring contact with the strategic reserve so that the experience and skills of former service personnel can be used if necessary.

The Ministry of Defence has also created a new section on the government website dedicated to the strategic reserve. Veterans, their families and employers can find information there about what reservist status means and what obligations it entails.

The “Daily Telegraph” recalls that former Chief of the General Staff Lord Sanders warned the government that, in the event of a war with Russia, the nation would need to be mobilised because the British Army is too small.

At this stage, there is no information about a decision to call up the strategic reserve. The confirmed measure is related to updating the contact details and professional experience of people who could be called upon in a future emergency.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk