A total of 151 combat engagements were recorded along the front line in Ukraine from the beginning of November 25 until 22:00, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector – 18.

“A total of 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the report cited by Ukrainska Pravda stated.

According to the Ukrainian military command, Russian forces carried out 47 airstrikes and used 156 guided aerial bombs. A total of 3,870 kamikaze drones were deployed in the attacks, while shelling of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions reached 1,647 incidents.

Attacks by sector

One Russian attack was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. Two were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, nine in the Lyman sector, and two in the Sloviansk sector.

The General Staff also reported four attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, two in the Oleksandrivka sector, seven in the Huliaipole sector, and two in the Orikhiv sector.

No Russian offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Dnipro River sectors, the report stated. The data covers the combat situation up to 22:00 on November 25.

Sources: pravda.com.ua