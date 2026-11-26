Poland recorded 474 attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus between January 1 and October 15, 2026. During the same period last year, 28,328 attempts were recorded, according to data presented to the Polish Sejm. This represents a decline of approximately 98.3%.

During the first half of the year alone, Polish authorities recorded 235 crossing attempts, compared with more than 15,500 during the same period in 2025. The Ministry of the Interior reports that none of the attempts recorded during the first six months resulted in a confirmed illegal entry into the country.

Tighter controls and asylum restrictions

“The statistics clearly show that the investment of 3 billion zlotys in the security of the Polish-Belarusian border has produced the expected result – we are effectively protecting the country from illegal migration organized by the Belarusian regime with the support of the Kremlin,” the Polish Interior Ministry said.

Poland built a 186-kilometer-long and 5.5-meter-high steel barrier. It has been supplemented by an electronic surveillance system covering around 206 kilometers, as well as a permanent presence of border guards, police officers and military personnel.

Warsaw also attributes the decline to the temporary restriction of the possibility of submitting applications for international protection at the border with Belarus. The measure was introduced in March 2025 and was extended by the government on November 17, 2026, for another 60 days. The exceptions concern vulnerable persons and other categories provided for by law.

Polish authorities claim that Belarus is using migrants as an instrument of pressure against the European Union and directing them toward the bloc’s external border with the help of Russia. Minsk and Moscow reject these accusations.

The route has not disappeared completely

The decline does not mean that the attempts have stopped. Poland’s Border Guard reported in September that more than 50 attempts had been recorded in the Narewka area in just a few days. All of them were prevented or the participants were detained, the service said.

Human rights organizations, however, challenge Warsaw’s approach. They accuse the Polish authorities of returning some migrants to Belarus without individually examining their asylum applications. The Polish government defends the measures as a necessary response to what it describes as organized pressure along the border.

For comparison, nearly 30,000 attempts to cross the border illegally were recorded annually in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, the data through mid-October show a sharp contraction in the flow, but Polish authorities continue to maintain tighter controls and restrictions along the border.

Sources: notesfrompoland.com, polskieradio.pl, aa.com.tr