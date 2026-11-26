The number of people injured in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia on November 25 has risen to 11, including two children aged 5 and 11. This was announced by the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.

Nine people were injured in the morning strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. “The number of people injured in the morning strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to nine,” Semikin said, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. The total number of casualties also includes people injured in the subsequent attacks during the day.

Energy infrastructure damaged

Energy infrastructure was damaged in the morning shelling, leaving some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region without electricity.

Later in the day, a residential area in Zaporizhzhia’s Kosmichnyi district, as well as the grounds of a motor transport company, came under attack. There were also casualties in these strikes, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Mykhailo Semikin.

At the time of publication, no additional information had been provided about the condition of the injured or the extent of the material damage.

Sources: pravda.com.ua