US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued warnings to Russia that differed in form but were similar in message, urging Moscow not to expand the war beyond Ukraine.

On August 27, 2026, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO member. “He will not attack NATO territory,” the US president said.

Earlier the same day, Trump told Axios that he was not concerned about a possible Russian attack or provocation against a member of the alliance. He described CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow as “routine” and denied that he had been sent with a specific warning for the Kremlin.

Dispute Over the CIA Director’s Visit

According to ABC News, Ratcliffe visited Moscow with a message that Russia should not attack a NATO member. The outlet cited sources familiar with the talks. ABC News reported that Iran’s role was also discussed during the meetings.

Ratcliffe met with Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. Naryshkin confirmed the talks but described them as a regular part of contacts between the two intelligence services. He said intelligence matters had been discussed.

The discrepancy between reports about the purpose of the visit and Trump’s public assessment emerged amid growing concern in Europe that Moscow could test NATO’s readiness to invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It provides for a collective response in the event of an armed attack against an ally.

Rutte: Russia Must Stop the War

Mark Rutte has repeatedly linked the risk of a broader conflict to Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. In September, he said that NATO is a defensive alliance and called on Moscow to end the war and its nuclear threats.

On October 1, following Russian warnings about the possible use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on Kaliningrad, Rutte described the nuclear rhetoric as “completely unjustified and pointless.” NATO responded that it was not planning actions against the Russian exclave and that the alliance’s exercises did not pose a threat to Russia.

On November 20, tensions rose after Russian missiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle entered Polish airspace during a Russian attack against Ukraine. Rutte described the incident as a “serious violation” and said that the alliance stood in full solidarity with Poland.

Moscow denies planning an attack against European countries. Vladimir Putin, however, said on October 1 that Russia would use all the weapons at its disposal if its territory were attacked. Thus, the warnings from Washington and Brussels are colliding with the Kremlin’s tough rhetoric, while the war in Ukraine continues to create a risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

Sources: investing.com, axios.com, abcnews.com