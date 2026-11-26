France’s opposition has criticised the government for sending military personnel to Ukraine without notifying parliament in advance. According to Politico, the mission began no later than the summer of 2026 and includes training Ukrainian servicemen and maintaining equipment provided by France. The exact number of personnel sent has not been made public.

The French government acknowledges the presence of a coordination structure in Ukraine, but insists that it is not involved in combat operations. Speaking before the National Assembly, Deputy Defence Minister Alice Rufo said that these were temporary operational teams providing technical support and training. She described as absurd the claim that French soldiers are directly involved in the war.

The dispute is linked to Article 35 of the Constitution

Article 35 of the French Constitution requires the government to inform parliament within three days of the start of a military operation abroad. If the mission lasts more than four months, parliamentary approval is required for its continuation.

Paris, however, believes that the mission does not fall within the scope of this provision because the servicemen have no mandate to take part in combat operations. According to Rufo, there is no intention to use force, which is why the operation does not constitute military intervention within the meaning of Article 35. The French Constitution does not provide an explicit definition of the term “military intervention”, leaving room for different interpretations.

Opposition warns of the risk of being drawn into the conflict

Opposition MP Bastien Lachaud of the “La France Insoumise” party told Politico: “If these soldiers are drawn into combat, France will be at war with Russia without a single parliamentary vote. The government cannot unilaterally decide what constitutes military intervention.”

Cédric Perrin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, said that the government should at the very least have informed the parliamentary committees or the speakers of the two chambers. In his words, the lack of information undermines trust in the institutions and allows Russia to use the case in its propaganda.

Alice Rufo was heard in a closed session of the Senate on 25 November. The dispute is expected to continue both in parliament and as part of the political campaign ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election.

Sources: english.nv.ua, lemonde.fr