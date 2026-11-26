South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s acquittal on charges of perjury. The case was related to his testimony as a witness in the trial against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has been charged over his role in the events surrounding the martial law declared by Yoon on December 3, 2024.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court justices rejected the appeal filed by the team of special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok. Thus, the acquittal handed down by the court of first instance in May and upheld by the appeals court in September became final.

The dispute concerned the Cabinet meeting

Yoon was charged with giving false testimony during Han’s trial in November 2025. He stated that he had intended to convene a Cabinet meeting even before Han suggested that he do so.

According to the special prosecutor, Yoon initially summoned only six ministers and did not plan a full meeting. The prosecution argued that, following Han’s suggestion, he called additional Cabinet members in order to reach the quorum required for a meeting before the declaration of martial law.

The special prosecutor sought a two-year prison sentence for Yoon. However, the court of first instance found that it had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that his testimony contradicted his own recollections.

Court: Doubt must be interpreted in favor of the defendant

The appeals court pointed out that the unusual circumstances surrounding the meeting were not in themselves sufficient to find Yoon guilty. According to the panel, he likely intended to meet the minimum procedural requirements for declaring martial law and, regardless of Han’s suggestion, had intended to convene additional ministers.

The Supreme Court stated: “If there is no such evidence, the court has no choice but to rule in favor of the defendant, even if there are doubts about his guilt.” The justices determined that the prosecution had not presented sufficiently compelling evidence to uphold the charges.

The ruling is Yoon’s first final acquittal handed down by the Supreme Court. It does not end the other criminal proceedings against the former president related to the declaration of martial law and the subsequent actions.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, rki.kbs.co.kr