A FedEx cargo plane ran off the runway while landing at Miami International Airport, temporarily restricting air traffic on the eve of Thanksgiving. No injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. local time on November 25. The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 operating Flight 910 from Memphis, Tennessee. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, two people were on board. Both exited the aircraft, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

The airport said the aircraft ran off Runway 26R. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene but found no injuries. Following the incident, all runways except southern 9R were temporarily closed.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop on flights bound for Miami. This led to a temporary suspension of arriving traffic, as well as flight delays and diversions. Departures from the airport resumed, while flights to Miami remained restricted pending clarification of the situation.

“FedEx Flight 910 from Memphis to Miami experienced an issue during landing Wednesday evening. We are grateful that our crew is safe and that no injuries have been reported,” the company said. FedEx added that it was coordinating its actions with investigators and referred further questions to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the causes of the aircraft’s runway excursion. Airport authorities advised passengers to check directly with their airlines for any schedule changes before heading to the terminals.

The incident occurred nearly three months after another cargo plane ran off the runway at the same airport. Five people on the ground were killed in the crash in September.

Sources: apnews.com, nbcmiami.com, cbsnews.com