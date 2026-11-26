NATO allies expect the US to delay the final decision on cutting American troops in Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. Washington was expected to announce its position at the beginning of December, but according to allied officials, the decision may be made later in the month or after the start of 2027.

The reason is the renewed focus of Donald Trump’s administration on reaching a peace agreement for Ukraine. European involvement in the diplomatic efforts is greater than in previous attempts, while US officials are seeking to maintain closer coordination with NATO.

Expected cut is smaller

Allies no longer expect a large-scale withdrawal of US forces. Earlier, NATO had feared that Washington could reduce its contingent by around 25,000 troops from the approximately 80,000 American military personnel stationed in Europe.

According to Bloomberg, current expectations are for a reduction of around 5,000 troops. The largest part of it will probably take place in Germany, which hosts the biggest American contingent on the continent. By contrast, Poland and other countries on the eastern flank may receive additional US forces.

At the same time, Washington views positively the plans of European countries to increase their defence spending. The US also wants to retain the ability to use its military bases in Europe to project power in the Middle East and other regions, which is another factor weighing against a swift and large-scale withdrawal.

Pentagon does not confirm change in plans

A Pentagon representative told Bloomberg that the department had nothing new to announce and that the review of the US military presence was continuing. This means that a final decision on the number of troops and their deployment locations has still not been confirmed.

During a NATO meeting last week, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that Washington “will be prepared to adapt to support these peace talks.” He was responding to a question about whether Russia’s demands concerning the deployment of NATO forces would be taken into account in the review.

The expected delay does not rule out changes to the US military presence, but postpones the choice between the various options. No new deadline for the decision has been announced.

Sources: bloomberg.com, livemint.com