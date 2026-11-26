Four Bulgarian citizens have been arrested in North London during simultaneous police searches of two residential properties, Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing the Daily Mail. The raids were carried out at addresses located about a kilometre apart.

According to the report, the two properties are linked to a suspected organised crime group run by a Bulgarian family. Police suspect the group of distributing crystal methamphetamine.

During the searches, bags containing crystal methamphetamine, dozens of cigarette packs and medicines were found. Cash believed to have been obtained from drug sales was discovered in a shoebox.

Four arrested at two addresses

Three Bulgarian citizens—two men and a woman—were led away in handcuffs from one of the properties. They were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Another man was arrested during the search of the second address. He is suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as possessing dangerous weapons and live ammunition.

The names of those arrested have not been released, and the published information contains no indication that they have been charged or brought before a court. Arrest on suspicion does not mean proven guilt.

Investigation continues

The Daily Mail describes crystal methamphetamine as a powerful synthetic stimulant and notes that the drug has not yet become firmly established among users in the United Kingdom. According to the newspaper, the simultaneous operations are part of police efforts to stop its distribution.

No further details have been reported so far about the origin of the drugs, the value of the cash found or the next procedural steps in the case.

Source: bnrnews.bg