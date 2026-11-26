Drones attacked the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight, where the Nevinnomyssk Thermal Power Plant and the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant are located. The attack was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Russian outlet ASTRA, Ukrainian monitoring channels and Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

“Air defense forces are repelling an attack by enemy drones targeting Nevinnomyssk’s industrial zone. Targets have been shot down,” Vladimirov was quoted as saying by Russian media. He urged residents not to approach drone debris.

During the night, local residents and the governor reported attacks on the industrial zone and explosions in the area of the Nevinnomyssk Thermal Power Plant. As of now, there are no officially confirmed reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the production facilities.

The plant produces components for explosives

Nevinnomyssk Azot is part of the EuroChem group. According to information published by Ukrainska Pravda, the facility supplies acetic acid to plants in Russia’s military-industrial complex. ASTRA describes it as a facility that supplies Russian manufacturers with components for explosives.

According to data cited by the General Staff of Ukraine, the plant has an annual production capacity of more than 1 million tonnes of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The Ukrainian side describes the facility as one of the key suppliers of basic components for the production of explosives and ammunition.

The facility has been attacked before

Nevinnomyssk Azot has already been targeted several times by unmanned aerial vehicles. At the end of 2025, Ukrainian forces struck a production workshop at the facility, according to information cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

Russian authorities confirmed that an attack on the industrial zone had been repelled, but did not specify whether the chemical plant or the thermal power plant had been damaged. The Ukrainian side has also not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rosbalt.ru, profile.ru