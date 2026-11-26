The United States has announced a new package of tariffs on imports from China, the European Union and 12 other trading partners. The highest rate is set for China – up to 40%, while tariffs on Vietnam could reach 35%. Rates of 20% or 25% have been proposed for the other countries affected.

The measures cover goods from China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan and India. The new tariffs are not expected to take effect immediately. Public consultations and possible hearings must be held first, with their implementation planned for next year.

Washington defended the measures with a trade investigation

The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced the tariffs alongside reports examining how the trading practices of individual partners affect the US economy. The investigation under Section 301 began in March, after the US Supreme Court declared President Donald Trump’s previous tariffs, known as „Liberation Day tariffs“, illegal.

„These tariffs will level the playing field for American workers and chart a more sustainable course for the global economy“, said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, assessed the new decision as less worrying than it might appear at first glance. According to him, the new levies largely replace measures already announced during the summer, while the additional price increases will probably be limited because the tariffs will affect a relatively small number of goods.

Affected countries react sharply

Washington separately proposed a 10% tariff on goods from Brazil as part of another investigation into practices that, according to the US administration, harm American workers. The Brazilian presidency said the measure was aimed at pressuring the country to change rules related to digital trade and warned: „Brazil will not give in to such threats“.

The European Commission rejected the new US tariffs and said it would examine the reasons for their introduction. It said that the rate for the European Union was limited to the already agreed 15%.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son described the proposed rate as inconsistent with the actual level of economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the US. The Japanese government called the US decision „regrettable“.

New pressure on Washington-Beijing relations

China’s Foreign Ministry described the tariffs as a form of political manipulation and rejected as false the US claim that Chinese production exceeds domestic consumption. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing considered such accusations unfounded.

The new measures could heighten tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The trade truce between the US and China remains temporary, and its term expires on January 10. Following the meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, the two countries did not announce a new agreement to extend the truce.

Sources: bbc.com