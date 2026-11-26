Three people were injured after a drone struck a residential building in Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district. A fire broke out at the scene, and there are also reports of people trapped under the rubble, the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said.

“An enemy drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Novobavarskyi district. There is a fire at the scene,” Terekhov wrote.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor. The exact number of people who may be under the collapsed structures has not been determined. No additional information has been released about the condition of the three injured people.

Second strike in Kharkiv

Another strike was recorded in the city’s Kholodnohirskyi district. Its consequences are still being assessed.

The attack took place early in the morning. In its report, “Ukrainska Pravda” identified the drone as Russian, attributing the information to the mayor of Kharkiv.

A day earlier, two people were injured in an attack on the city of Zlatopil in Kharkiv region.

Sources: pravda.com.ua