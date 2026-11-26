Ukraine could be left without security guarantees from the United States for a long time if Washington makes protection conditional on congressional approval, Russia’s consent and the achievement of a broader agreement on Europe’s future security. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), published in an analysis of the latest statements by U.S. officials. According to the institute, the process could drag on indefinitely and may even prove impossible to implement.

The issue was raised by U.S. representative Jared Kushner. On November 19, he said that the United States had persuaded Russia to accept the idea of guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO treaty. This provision states that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all. Kushner clarified that Donald Trump was open to such a model, but Washington had to protect its own interests and include it in a broader security package.

“The process proposed by the United States for approving security guarantees for Ukraine will lead to delays and could very well prevent Ukraine from receiving such protection,” ISW writes.

On November 22, Kushner stated that any guarantees similar to Article 5 had to be approved by Trump through constitutional procedures. According to him, Congress would support them only if it determined that they clearly served the national interests of the United States and that the broader security arrangements made their implementation unlikely. Thus, the U.S. position sets out preliminary conditions that must be met simultaneously.

The Divergence from Russia’s Demands

According to ISW, reconciling the positions will be difficult, as the future agreement must take into account the interests of the United States, Russia and the European countries. Moscow has consistently rejected guarantees that would have a real deterrent effect for Ukraine, including the deployment of foreign troops and weapons on Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described both Ukraine’s membership in NATO and guarantees similar to Article 5 as unacceptable to Russia.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, is tying the end of the war to a change in Europe’s security architecture on Russian terms. Among Moscow’s longstanding demands is for NATO to withdraw its weapons and military personnel from countries that joined the alliance after 1997. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte rejected this possibility on November 23, stating that the alliance could not return to its 1997 borders.

The territorial issue is a separate dispute. Russian officials insist that Ukraine give up control of Donbas even before a ceasefire and the start of substantive peace talks. ISW warns that under such a scenario, the Ukrainian army would withdraw from the fortified defensive belt in Donbas without the country having received prior security guarantees.

What Follows from the U.S. Approach

Kushner said that Trump wanted an agreement with Europe and in close consultation with Ukraine, rather than a unilateral U.S. arrangement. At the same time, the latest talks in Abu Dhabi did not produce a significant breakthrough, while the territorial issue remains one of the main obstacles.

ISW’s conclusion is that the proposed framework does not guarantee a swift U.S. commitment to Ukraine. Before that can happen, agreement must be reached among several parties with opposing positions, Europe’s postwar security system must be shaped, and it must be demonstrated that the guarantees themselves are unlikely to be activated.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com